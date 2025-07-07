Plans to create a brand new Merseyside museum of “international significance” are taking longer than expected as key details still need to be signed off. Councillors are expected to request a deadline extension next week.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In October 2023, Big Heritage CIC which runs the Western Approaches museum in Liverpool revealed its plans to revamp and completely transform the U-Boat Story Museum in Birkenhead. The project is being funded by part of a £19.6m government grant which looks to introduce a new public space, improve the Woodside ferry terminal, and create a new international Battle of the Atlantic attraction.

The original plan was for Big Heritage to tie the Battle of the Atlantic museum up with an expanded and revamped Transport Museum as well as the Shore Road Pumping Station. The future of the Transport Museum is currently in doubt after councillors pulled £3m from the project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Birkenhead's U-Boat Story Museum revamp delayed until 2026 as council planning process drags on | Big Heritage/LDRS

Work started on the U-boat project at the beginning of this year after planning permission was granted in April 2024. The new museum will take people through different levels to see its U-boat, including from underneath where viewers can see the damage left after it was sunk during World War Two.

In January, Big Heritage CEO Dean Paton said: “We are thrilled to be taking this first step towards delivering an exciting new cultural offer of international significance for Birkenhead. The people of Birkenhead played such a crucial role in this conflict, and is a fitting home therefore for this brand new museum.”

However the project is set to have its deadline extended as the council is “currently working through the latter stages of the planning process to satisfy conditions to progress to full approval.” This means the project is now expected to be delivered by August 2026.

A report before councillors on July 10 said: “The dialogue around the planning process has taken longer than anticipated but planning approval is anticipated over the next period. A preferred main contractor has been nominated for the build following a successful tender process to begin imminently following approval.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, due to the extended time needed to get to this stage, it has been identified by the project team that an extension of time will be required / prudent. However, the outputs will be delivered well in advance of the March 2027 deadline from government.

“A revised project schedule, cost profile and risk register has been prepared. Several value engineering options have been identified to ensure the project remains within the budget available. No further funding from the Pathfinder funding is required.”

Councillors are also being asked to note the changes and authorise the council’s legal director “to enter into all such necessary legal agreements required to implement the associated timescale extensions.”

Earlier this year, extensions were requested for work around Woodside and regeneration in New Ferry to March 2027 but this extension was later applied to all projects using certain regeneration funds. Councillors are also expected to approve a funding timeline extension for Birkenhead Market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the government allowing extensions across the board, the report said: “To ensure accurate forecasts to government and drawdowns of the grant, as well a timely delivery of projects within the programme, an evidence-based approach on a case-by-case basis must be applied locally. Projects requiring an extension moving forward will have to submit evidence to the council to ensure projects are being delivered as soon as reasonably possible.”