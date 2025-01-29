Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Bishop of Liverpool has denied allegations of sexual assault, after being accused of assaulting two women in a Channel 4 News investigation.

Bishop John is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in the Chelmsford diocese on separate occasions between 2019 and 2023, and of sexually harassing a female bishop.

The Right Reverend Dr John Perumbalath has “constantly denied” the allegations and was interviewed voluntarily under caution by police in March last year. No charges were brought and the police closed the investigation due to insufficient evidence.

Channel 4 said one of the women, involved in the Church in the Chelmsford diocese, accused Perumbalath of non-consensual kissing, groping, and other inappropriate behaviour, which she reported to senior Church figures.

The Church of England said it had investigated the complaints, with a spokesperson stating: “In 2023 a complaint of alleged misconduct against Bishop John Perumbalath was brought to the National Safeguarding Team (NST).

The Right Reverend Dr John Perumbalath. | Church of England

“This complaint was made after Bishop John Perumbalath had formally and legally become Bishop of Liverpool.”

They added: “This process concluded that there were no ongoing safeguarding concerns, but a learning outcome was identified with which the bishop fully engaged.

In a statement, the Right Reverend Dr John Perumbalath said: “The allegations set out in this programme are in relation to encounters that took place in public settings, with other people present. I have consistently denied the allegations made against me by both complainants.

“I have complied with any investigation from the National Safeguarding Team. The allegations raised in Essex were also investigated by the Police who took no further action.

“Whilst I don’t believe I have done anything wrong, I have taken seriously the lessons learnt through this process addressing how my actions can be perceived by others. I will comply with any investigation deemed necessary. I take safeguarding very seriously and work hard to provide proper leadership in this area.”