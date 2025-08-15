A popular city centre restaurant has been given the lowest food hygiene rating.

Bistro Pierre in Liverpool city centre has been hit with a zero star food hygiene rating, meaning ‘urgent improvement’ is necessary.

According to the Food Standards Agency, the popular Button Street restaurant was given the score following an inspection on July 16, 2025.

Inspectors look at the categories below:

Hygienic food handling : Including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage.

: Including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage. Cleanliness and condition of facilities: Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building (including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control) to enable good food hygiene.

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building (including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control) to enable good food hygiene. Management of food safety: System or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future.

Bistro Pierre, Button Street. | Google

Each category is usually given a score from ‘very good’ to ‘urgent improvement necessary’, however this information is currently not available for Bistro Pierre on the Food Standards Agency Website.

A spokesperson for the restaurant told Liverpool World: “As of the 6th August, Bistro Pierre has been acquired under a new company and ownership.

“We are not connected or affiliated to the previous company so I can't comment on their zero star food hygiene rating.

“We have recently made the council aware of the new ownership and have requested an inspection under our limited company.”

Liverpool World has submitted a Freedom of Information request for further details.