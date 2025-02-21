Blackpool's Pleasure Beach Resort announces the closure of 5 rides ahead of 2025 season
In an announcement made on it’s website, the theme park said it was in a “transformation period” and “focused on our evolution”.
They said: “That means constantly moving forward, reviewing our offering, and re-investing – all while holding onto the things that make us special, and we can’t wait to show you how some of that evolution will look.”
As part of the new-look Pleasure Beach, the following rides will no longer operate:
- Eddie Stobart Convoy (2002 junior track ride)
- Alpine Rallye (1961 junior track ride formerly known as Thor's Turnpike and was located beside Space Invader 2)
- Thompson Carousel (1977 vintage carousel)
- Gallopers (1979 carousel ride)
- Red Arrows Skyforce (2015 Gerstlauer sky fly ride)
A spokesman said: “The smaller rides were already being run on reduced opening times and our rider data showed that they have some of our lowest throughput, while Skyforce is 10 years old this year. After a great deal of thought, it was clear to us that the right decision is to make changes which will allow us to reinvest into a bigger and better future.
“We’ll be sharing more about that future very soon, and we can promise there’s lots to look forward to.”
No further details have been released.
Other rides
The news comes a year after the Pleasure Beach announced that it’s 1960s ride, Grand Prix, would not open for the 2024 season, to make way for a brand new attraction in the future.
However, there is good news with the reopening of the Ice Blast ride, which has been rebranded as the Launch Pad for the 2025, with a new pressure chamber set to thrill riders like never before.
Pleasure Beach opens in full on Saturday March 1. Guest can secure the best value tickets at www.pleasurebeachresort.com, where prices start at £34.00 for adults and £29.00 for children under 12.
