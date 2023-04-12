Bleed-control packs installed across Liverpool in memory of Ava White

Life-saving bleed control packs have been installed in 37 parish centres across the Archdiocese of Liverpool, in memory of Ava White who was stabbed to death in 2021.

Ava was just 12-years-old when she was stabbed in Liverpool city centre, and since the fatal incident, her family have been raising awareness of the benefits of the kits, that could potentially save lives if a person suffers a catastrophic bleed.

The packs are designed to help reduce blood loss in the critical moments before professional medical help arrives and Ava’s family have set up a petition to make it a legal requirement to have them in all public places.

Ava’s mum, Leeann White, said: “We are so proud to hear that the Archdiocese of Liverpool has installed 37 lifesaving bleed control kits in Ava’s memory. We can’t thank you enough for all the love and support you have shown us.”

The kits will be available at all 37 parish centres and all managers will complete training to ensure they know how to use them correctly and effectively.

