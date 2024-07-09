Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Merseyside Police confirmed that HM Coastguard found a body off New Brighton, Wirral, on Monday evening.

Emergency services recovered a body from the River Mersey near New Brighton on Monday evening - over a week after a 14-year-old boy went missing near Crosby beach.

Police say the body has not been formally identified but they remain in contact with the family of Daniel Halliday, who vanished while swimming with friends on Sunday June 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A body has been found in the River Mersey off New Brighton | Local TV

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The teenager had been jumping waves with friends and his older brother near the radar tower on Crosby beach, but became separated and failed to emerge from the water. Emergency services arrived on scene at around 7pm and a major search operation took place. However, the hunt was stood down on July 1, ‘pending further information’.

Merseyside Police said this morning: “We can confirm that a body has been found by the Coastguard off New Brighton, last night, Monday 8 July. Although the body has not yet been formally identified, officers remain in contact with the family of Daniel Halliday, 14, who went missing at Crosby beach on Sunday, 30 June.”