Body found in River Mersey after boy, 14, vanished while swimming near Crosby beach
Emergency services recovered a body from the River Mersey near New Brighton on Monday evening - over a week after a 14-year-old boy went missing near Crosby beach.
Police say the body has not been formally identified but they remain in contact with the family of Daniel Halliday, who vanished while swimming with friends on Sunday June 30.
The teenager had been jumping waves with friends and his older brother near the radar tower on Crosby beach, but became separated and failed to emerge from the water. Emergency services arrived on scene at around 7pm and a major search operation took place. However, the hunt was stood down on July 1, ‘pending further information’.
Merseyside Police said this morning: “We can confirm that a body has been found by the Coastguard off New Brighton, last night, Monday 8 July. Although the body has not yet been formally identified, officers remain in contact with the family of Daniel Halliday, 14, who went missing at Crosby beach on Sunday, 30 June.”
In a statement, issued a few days after Daniel went missing, his family said: “Our worst fear is that this tragic accident has taken our lovely boy from us. Daniel was jumping waves with his big brother who tried to save him but the current was too strong. Daniel is a loving son, brother, cousin, nephew and grandson. The family are all devastated, and we hope that we will be allowed our privacy at this time. Thank you.”
