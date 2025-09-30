Bonfire Night is only five weeks away and preparations have already started for one of the most spectacular nights of the year.

However, as people plan their activities for the night, police and local authorities across the region are warning people about a list of rules everyone needs to be aware of to avoid breaking the law.

This week, Knowsley Council have issued an update warning people about the consequences for flouting the rules around Bonfire Night. The council said people could face unlimited fines, arrest and a six-month prison sentence should they breach the rules and regulations around bonfires and firework displays.

Knowsley Council have issued a warning ahead of Bonfire Night 2025 | Knowsley Council/LDRS

To ensure public safety, the local authority confirmed it is working closely with emergency services and community safety partners to help protect residents and to tackle nuisance, anti-social and criminal behaviour.

By law, members of the public can only use fireworks on private property, such as their back garden. Only licensed professionals can use them in public places.

Anyone wishing to hold fireworks and bonfire displays in a public space must first have the necessary permissions from the council and notify the emergency services.

The local authority said it is an offence to set off fireworks in a public place and if convicted of such an offence, it carries a maximum penalty of an unlimited fine and/or six months in prison. You could also get an on-the-spot fine of £90.

In addition, organisers of unauthorised events will be held legally responsible if anything goes wrong and face significant costs for the clean-up operation.

According to official guidance, people should not attend unauthorised fireworks and bonfire displays. The organisers will not have insurance to cover the event, or the necessary health and safety measures in place to ensure the safety of attendees.

On a statement issued on its website, Knowsley Council wrote: “In the build up to the Halloween and Bonfire period, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service will be patrolling the borough to remove the build-up of combustible material that could be used for deliberate fires.

“In addition, Knowsley Council’s street scene team will be on hand to remove incidents of fly-tipping that could be used for anti-social fires.”