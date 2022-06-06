The £2.6 million regeneration project aims to transform the look and feel of the town for residents.

The Bootle Canalside will offer a new community space to the people of Bootle

The transformation of Bootle Canalside into an events and entertainment hub is set to become a reality after Sefton Council approved additional funding to allow the project to reach completion.

The local authority has committed £567,000 to finalising the regeneration plan, with a reported £2.1m having already been invested in buying the land and preparatory work.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site, which sits alongside the waters of the Leeds Liverpool Canal and adjoins the Strand, will include food and drink outlets in refurbished shipping containers, in a nod to Bootle’s industrial past.

It will also feature an urban community garden to bring green space into the town centre.

The council have released a series of artists impressions to give a flavour of what the finished site will look like.

The latest pictures from Sefton Council show how the area should have a host of food and drink stands

The regeneration project aims to transform the look and feel of the town for residents and businesses. It is hoped it will improve the quality of life of the community as well as bringing in visitors.

The council’s aim is to begin working on a full events programme for Summer 2022, as well as potential Christmas markets, music events and comedy shows.

The work on the project is hoped to improve the environment and open up the canal for use from the public.

There are also plans to provide a link to the future Bramley-Moore Dock Everton development.

The Bootle Canalside will offer a new community space to the people of Bootle

The aim of the Bootle Canalside is to bring new activity to the under-used land and help with the long-term regeneration of Bootle.

The diverse space is already highly anticipated by a number of groups that have seen the potential in the future completion of the project.

There are plans to include a ‘Street Food Regeneration Programme’, which is set to be delivered in partnership with the Government’s Department for Business Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), the Nationwide Caterers Association, Hugh Baird College and Everton in the Community.

The hope is that the approval of the Bootle Canalside and its completion will bring Sefton Council one step closer to its long-term commitment to the regeneration of Bootle.

Leader of Sefton Council, Councillor Ian Maher, said:“It is hugely positive that we are making a commitment to develop Level Up our communities and provide important new infrastructure which will kickstart the regeneration and reorientation of Bootle town centre.

“On the back of the acquisition of the Strand and adjacent sites, we have an amazing opportunity to open up a substantial stretch of canal frontage, and the opportunities for community groups, events, and leisure activities are endless.