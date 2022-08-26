The bottle-nosed dolphins were spotted in the sea of the Sefton coast and sightings are becoming more common.

Whilst trips to Sefton’s beautiful beaches are common for us during the summer, a pair of unlikely visitors decided to join in the fun this week.

Two dolphins were seen off the coast of Ainsdale and staff at Green Sefton, which is a part of Sefton Council that manages and protects the coastline, quickly took some snaps of them.

Bottlenose dolphins off the coast of Ainsdale. Image: Green Sefton

Bottle-nosed dolphins are less common than the porpoises and grey seals that be spotted along the Sefton coast, but sightings are becoming more frequent.

A spokesperson for Green Sefton told LiverpoolWorld: “The more regular appearances of dolphins on our coasts could be anything from cleaner water to climate change making them have to travel further for food.”

Green Sefton added on Facebook: “Managed to get two distant shots of the Bottle-Nosed Dolphins as they passed Ainsdale this morning just after 11.30am, and only about 100m offshore.

Bottlenose dolphins off the Sefton coast. Image: Green Sefton

“There appeared to be two adults and a calf, and the adults were breaching off the end of Shore Road for a time.

“Always a superb spectacle when Bottle-Nosed Dolphins are off the Sefton coast - it makes a change from the more familiar Harbour Porpoises and Grey Seals.”