BOXPARK announces opening date for highly-anticipated Liverpool venue

BOXPARK has announced the official opening date for its new £3.5million venue in Liverpool.

Originally set to begin trading last autumn, the highly-anticipated venue will open to the public in a matter of weeks and will 'champion local businesses and creators in the community'.

With three successful venues in London - providing street food, drinks and entertainment under one roof - BOXPARK is branching out beyond the capital with a huge 21,000 sq ft site in the Baltic Triangle. Planning permission was granted earlier last year, and the award-winning leisure operator agreed a 15-year lease with Cains Brewery Village for the site.

Showcasing ‘the very best traders across global cuisine’, the new venue will be a food hall and events destination featuring a large internal space and a small internal mezzanine. Eight local vendors will be housed in food units set over the ground floor and there will be a 5,500 sq. ft external terrace for al fresco dining and intimate events.

Simon Champion, CEO of BOXPARK met with Steve Rotheram, Mayor of the Liverpool City Region on-site. Image: Handout

Officially opening on Friday April 19, BOXPARK Liverpool will host a series of festival-style parties throughout its first weekend, with 'some of the city's most loved acts, and exciting up-and-coming musicians and DJs' celebrating its launch.

Discussing the opening, Steve Rotheram, Mayor of the Liverpool City Region, said: “The Baltic Triangle is one of our area’s great urban regeneration success stories and is now a hub of vibrant and creative venues. To put it simply, nowhere is better placed to host the BOXPARK’s newest venue – the first outside of London – and I can’t wait to see it grow from strength to strength in its new home.”