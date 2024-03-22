BOXPARK Liverpool: What is it? Why are people excited? When does it open?

The new Baltic Triangle venue will open to the public in a matter of weeks.
With three venues across the capital, BOXPARK is setting lofty ambitions for its first venture outside of London as it prepares to move into the former Cains Brewery Village at the Baltic Triangle. Providing street food, drinks and entertainment in a huge 21,000 sq ft site it aims to champions local independent traders. It opens in April. Watch the video for our 60 second explainer or read the full story on LiverpoolWorld.

