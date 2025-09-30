A beloved restaurant known for its North American comfort food is opening a new venue in Liverpool.

Brewski has venues in Chorlton, Chester and Sheffield and is renowned for its tasty, North American comfort food, with hundreds of thousands of followers across its social media platforms.

Brewski restaurant, Cavendish Street, Sheffield city centre. | Brewski

Announcing the Liverpool venue on social media, the Brewski team said: “People of Liverpool, Brewski will be opening in a fantastic unit in the heart of Liverpool ONE this December and we cannot wait.

“We absolutely cannot wait to serve up the best North American cuisine has to offer in the form of giant sharing platters, starting with our festive menu. Keep your eyes open for launch week and competition details.”

The new restaurant will boast 5,000 sq ft of space and 80 outdoor covers.