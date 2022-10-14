Britain’s bravest dog’s heroic acts during house fire and burglary in Liverpool

Meet Britain’s bravest dog who saved its owner from burglary - retrieved the stolen items from thieves - and rescued two pet cats from a house fire.

A Liverpool poch has receieved an honourable award after showing courage and bravery.

Alaskan Malamute Storm, 12, won the Blue Cross Medal for saving owner Karen Crosby’s life and saving the family cats from the fire.

Support dog, Storm first came to the rescue when burglars broke into 64-year-old Karen’s home in 2019.

The brave dog chased the thieves from the house, causing them to drop the stolen goods and alert a passer-by who notified police.

Storm was called in to action again in May this year when a neighbour contacted Karen, who was out, to say her home was on fire with her pets trapped inside.

A police officer described Storm as ‘just as good as a trained police dog’ after saving Karen’s cats by pushing them out of a window and calmly waiting by the kitchen door to be rescued himself.

Storm was given the prestigious award on the 125th anniversary of the Blue Cross, an animal welfare charity specialised in helping sick, injured and homeless pets.

The lifesaving dog was chosen from 650 nominations of pets considered ‘heroes’ by their owners.

Owner Karen, from Wavertree, said: “Storm is a hero to me for everything he has done and continues to do.

“I’m over the moon that he has won the Blue Cross medal. It was amazing news. I never expected he would win and I’m so proud of him.”

About Storm

Initially, Storm’s day-to-day life involved caring for Karen’s partner, Phil, 69, who suffered two brain injuries and developed epilepsy and vascular dementia.

Before moving into care, Phil relied on Storm’s services to help him with his walking and gently nudge him if he wasn’t walking in a straight line.

The good boy has been awarded for his bravery. Image: James Linsell-Clark

Storm now helps Karen, who has degenerative disc disease, little sensation in her left leg, visual field problems and tinnitus.

He alerts her to the telephone and the doorbell and helps her cross the road, with further support for her fibromyalgia and asthma, sensing if an attack is imminent and providing comfort and support for Karen.

The Blue Cross medal

The Blue Cross medal was first given to a pet in 1940, after a dog called ‘La Cloche’ saved his owner, a French sailor, from drowning.

Chris Burghes, Blue Cross chief executive, said: “(This year) we were particularly moved by the number of pets who really do help their owners’ mental health, some even preventing their owners from taking their own lives.

“It was a very close call, but Storm came out on top, he is an amazing pet that has been such a valued member of the family when they have gone through so much.