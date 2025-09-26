A British man who stabbed his roommate to death in the Algarve, Portugal, has been arrested in Spain following an intensive National Crime Agency (NCA) coordinated manhunt.

William Hunter, 34, was apprehended by Guardia Civil officers in Alicante on September 15.

Portuguese authorities will now seek to extradite him over the border to serve a 16-year sentence for murdering his 22-year-old Elliot Mulligan in an Albufeira apartment on April 25, 2022.

Hunter was convicted of the murder of Elliot, from Croxteth in Liverpool, in May 2023 but lodged an appeal against the Portuguese court’s judgement. While waiting for the result of the appeal, he was released from custody on bail in April 2024 following the expiration of his maximum remand period.

William Hunter arrest. | NCA

He breached his court-imposed bail conditions and fled, sparking a major multi-agency manhunt. His arrest comes after months of extensive work between the NCA, Guardia Civil’s fugitive team, Portuguese Judicial Police and Merseyside Police.

Hunter remains in custody in Spain while extradition proceedings continue.

NCA Head of Europe Gill Duggan said: "Above all, our thoughts remain with Elliot’s family, who have endured an unimaginable loss and the painful reality that the man responsible had not been held accountable for his violent actions.

“Our pursuit of Hunter was relentless, driven by a deep commitment to securing justice for those who love Elliot.

“With thanks to our partners at Merseyside Police and in Spain and Portugal, Hunter is behind bars where he belongs, and where he will remain for a long time to come.”

Merseyside Police Detective Superintendent Mark Drew said: “The arrest of William Hunter was part of a joint operation between Merseyside Police, NCA, Guardia Civil’s fugitive team and Portuguese Judicial Police.

“We are committed to working with our partners to capture those that evade law enforcement and bring them to justice.

“We will continue to support Elliot’s family, as they finally see justice being done after their tragic loss, we hope that the arrest of William Hunter brings them some comfort.”

“Merseyside Police is committed to working alongside our law enforcement partners across the world. The exchange of intelligence and information across borders is vital in tracking down fugitives, and continues on a daily basis.”