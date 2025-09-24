ODEON Liverpool is offering a rare opportunity to watch the acclaimed musical 'Hamilton' on the big screen, but only for a limited time. Discover when you can catch this special screening.

As part of the viral musical’s 10th Anniversary, ODEON cinemas across the UK will be screening Hamilton for a very limited time.

The show by Lin Manuel Miranda follows the real life of one of America’s foremost founding fathers and first Secretary of the Treasury, Alexander Hamilton.

ODEON at Liverpool One will be screening the musical on September 26, 27 and 28 at 11am, 3pm and 7pm.

And Liverpool Switch Island will be screening the musical on September 26, 27 and 28 at at 3pm, 7pm and 7.50pm

To book your tickets, click here.