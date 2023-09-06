The prestigious awards ceremony also handed the crown for the UK’s best vegan-friendly restaurant to a Liverpool eatery.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool’s newest fine dining venue has been named as the best restaurant in the UK at the British Restaurant Awards 2023.

Head chef and owner Andrew Sheridan relocated his immersive restaurant ‘8’ from Birmingham to his home city just months ago, and it is already a favourite with foodies and critics.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having been added to the Michelin Guide in August, the eatery, located on Cook Street in Liverpool’s city centre, scooped the Best Restaurant in the UK title at Tuesday evening’s awards ceremony in London.

The immersive eatery also won the title of Best Restaurant in Liverpool, beating nine other local restaurants. Sheridan said he is “so proud” of what he and his team have achieved.

Eateries shortlisted for Best Restaurant in Liverpool

Manifest

Roski

Hawksmoor

Nord

Mamasan

The Art School

8 by Andrew Sheridan

Panoramic 3

Wreckfish Bistro

Maray

Belzan

Best Vegan-Friendly Restaurant