British Restaurant Awards 2023: Unique Liverpool restaurant 8 by Andrew Sheridan named best in UK
The prestigious awards ceremony also handed the crown for the UK’s best vegan-friendly restaurant to a Liverpool eatery.
Liverpool’s newest fine dining venue has been named as the best restaurant in the UK at the British Restaurant Awards 2023.
Head chef and owner Andrew Sheridan relocated his immersive restaurant ‘8’ from Birmingham to his home city just months ago, and it is already a favourite with foodies and critics.
Having been added to the Michelin Guide in August, the eatery, located on Cook Street in Liverpool’s city centre, scooped the Best Restaurant in the UK title at Tuesday evening’s awards ceremony in London.
The immersive eatery also won the title of Best Restaurant in Liverpool, beating nine other local restaurants. Sheridan said he is “so proud” of what he and his team have achieved.
Eateries shortlisted for Best Restaurant in Liverpool
- Manifest
- Roski
- Hawksmoor
- Nord
- Mamasan
- The Art School
- 8 by Andrew Sheridan
- Panoramic 3
- Wreckfish Bistro
- Maray
- Belzan
Best Vegan-Friendly Restaurant
Liverpool’s wins weren’t just for fine dining, with Duke Street’s Down the Hatch being named Best Vegan-Friendly Restaurant. Up against nine other eateries across the country, Down the Hatch, which serves up delicious vegan fast food, said they were ‘extremely proud and grateful’.