These are the best places to dine in Merseyside, as recommended by the dons of food critics.

The listings for the prestigious Michelin Guide 2023 are updated monthly and Liverpool has a new entry. Andrew Sheridan’s immersive eatery ‘8’ joined the entries for August after receiving high praise for the restaurant’s ‘bold and distinct flavours’.

Owner and chef Sheridan relocated ‘8’ from Birmingham to his home city just months ago, and it has already impressed foodies, receiving several other award nominations.

Earlier this year, local eaterie sō–lō earned its inaugural Michelin star and Belzan, on Smithdown Road, was added to the guide for the first time, but two restaurants have also been removed from the foodies bible.

Michelin-starred Fraiche has shut its doors in Oxton Village, Wirral, to move to Shropshire and LERPWL on the Royal Albert Dock closed down less than three years after opening.

The Guide awards up to three Michelin stars for excellence to a select few establishments, while it awards Bib Gourmands to choice eateries and recommends others.

There are now three restaurants near Liverpool with a prestigious Michelin star – with chef Tim Allen’s converted pub sō–lō winning the prestigious honour for this year, joining The Barn and Moor Hall.

Here is every restaurant in and around Merseyside to make the Michelin Guide for 2023 – and what critics had to say about them.

1 . 8 📍16 Cook St, Liverpool L2 9RF 📝 The Michelin Guide says: Guests gather in the dimly lit lounge for drinks and precisely made snacks, before heading downstairs to one of the two 8-seater counters, each with its own chef. They cook in front of the guests and talk about the dishes, making for an engaging experience. The cooking takes influences from around the globe and showcases bold, distinct flavours, with quality produce underpinning it all. Photo: Image: LTV

2 . The Art School 📍1 Sugnall Street, Liverpool, L7 7EB. 📝 The Michelin Guide says: Bright red chairs contrast with crisp white tablecloths at this elegant restaurant which is flooded with light. The experienced local chef carefully prepares a bewildering array of ambitious modern dishes full of colour and contrasts; choose a dessert containing honey from the local hives. Photo: Google Street View

3 . The Barn 📍Prescot Road, Aughton, L39 6RT. ⭐ The Michelin Guide says: One MICHELIN Star: High quality cooking, worth a stop! 📝 Cooking is modern and imaginative and the appealing à la carte menu offers dishes which are British at heart, with understated elegance and well-judged combinations of delicious flavours. Photo: UGC

4 . Barnacle 📍46 Duke Street, Duke Steer Market, Liverpool, L1 5AS. 📝 The Michelin Guide says: Above the food stalls of Duke Street Market sits this rustic restaurant with decorative references to the area’s former rope-making businesses. Modern brasserie dishes have a local flavour. Start with one of the Liverpudlian gins and, at weekends, enjoy the live music drifting up from below. Photo: @barnacleliverpool/instagram