Michelin Guide 2023: 11 restaurants in and around Liverpool listed in ‘foodie bible’ - plus new entry
These are the best places to dine in Merseyside, as recommended by the dons of food critics.
The listings for the prestigious Michelin Guide 2023 are updated monthly and Liverpool has a new entry. Andrew Sheridan’s immersive eatery ‘8’ joined the entries for August after receiving high praise for the restaurant’s ‘bold and distinct flavours’.
Owner and chef Sheridan relocated ‘8’ from Birmingham to his home city just months ago, and it has already impressed foodies, receiving several other award nominations.
Earlier this year, local eaterie sō–lō earned its inaugural Michelin star and Belzan, on Smithdown Road, was added to the guide for the first time, but two restaurants have also been removed from the foodies bible.
Michelin-starred Fraiche has shut its doors in Oxton Village, Wirral, to move to Shropshire and LERPWL on the Royal Albert Dock closed down less than three years after opening.
The Guide awards up to three Michelin stars for excellence to a select few establishments, while it awards Bib Gourmands to choice eateries and recommends others.
There are now three restaurants near Liverpool with a prestigious Michelin star – with chef Tim Allen’s converted pub sō–lō winning the prestigious honour for this year, joining The Barn and Moor Hall.
Here is every restaurant in and around Merseyside to make the Michelin Guide for 2023 – and what critics had to say about them.