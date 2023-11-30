Dean Sullivan: Brookside stars pay tribute to late Jimmy Corkhill actor

“Brookside wouldn’t have been Brookside without Jimmy, it’s as simple as that."

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brookside stars have paid tribute to Liverpool legend, Dean Sullivan, who has sadly died aged 68.

Best known for playing Jimmy Corkhill in Liverpool-based soap opera, Brookside, Sullivan's agent confirmed he died peacefully following a short illness on Wednesday (November 29)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sullivan starred in the iconic Channel 4 programme for over 17 years and is loved not only in Merseyside, but across the country. He was set to star in The Atkinson's pantomime this Christmas.

Tributes quickly poured in for the late actor and director, including heartfelt messages from his Brookside co-stars.

Claire Sweeney, who played Jimmy's daughter Lindsey Corkhill, posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. Sharing a collection of photographs featuring Sullivan, Sweeney said: "I will miss you Dean, Love you. It was wonderful to be reunited together as a family this year for the Soap Awards. RIP Dean Sullivan."

Loading....

Michael Starke, who played Thomas 'Sinbad' Sweeney in the soap opera shared a tribute on social media on Thursday afternoon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It reads: "RIP Old pal. I got to say goodbye one last time. Lovely memories and unforgettable adventures. To all of his many friends and family. From mine to yours."

George Christopher, who played the role of Jimmy Corkhill’s son in Brookside, described Sullivan as a 'natural actor' adding: “Brookside wouldn’t have been Brookside without Jimmy, it’s as simple as that."