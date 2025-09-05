A ‘fresh, contemporary new concept’ is currently being developed at a location near to Aintree Racecourse.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Construction is now underway at the site of a former car wash facility on Ormskirk Road, and is being delivered by a ‘pro-active fuel company with new ideas’.

A planning application to change the use of the land from a hand car wash to a 24 hour unmanned filling station was submitted back in May 2020. That application was approved with condition in October the same year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Construction has started on site outside Aintree train station | LDRS

The LDRS contacted the agent listed on the planning application to find out what the development is and what local residents can expect. The agent confirmed to the LDRS that the site just outside Aintree Station and opposite Aintree Racecourse, will be a Go filling station.

Go is owned by the LCC Group which is one of Northern Ireland’s largest companies and registered a 12-month turnover of over £1bn for the first time, according to reports published earlier this year.

The Cookstown-based company runs a variety of businesses under the Go brand, including electricity supplier Go Power, petrol stations and drive-thru coffee shops.

Part of the ‘Go’ brand includes Go Fuels which owns and manages a number of petrol filling stations and describes these outlets on its website as: “A fresh, contemporary new concept for the modern forecourt!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The new Go brand name is a local Irish brand from an established and pro-active fuel company with new ideas to help improve and modernize the retail forecourt sector.

“Go – a new lively image designed for the 21st century. With new edges, new shapes ahead of the traditional brands, it has an exciting, snappy title. Go is local with offices both north and south and a network of sales and servicing staff.”

The Go filling station will be the latest addition to a portfolio branching out across the country, including two sites already operational in Liverpool, located in Garston and Kirkdale. An official Facebook post about the launch of the Kirkdale outlet garnered hundreds of responses.

Commenting on Go’s Facebook post, Terry Maher wrote: “The best thing about this type of place is you get in and out quicker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Not sitting behind someone’s car while they’re in the shop getting a weeks shopping a Costa Coffee a hotdog or deciding what they want on their meal deal.”

David McCouid added: “So it should be cheaper the fuel if its an unmanned petrol station.”