Two arrested after police officer hospitalised, commemoration for loss of Falklands ship, Liverpool victory parade.

🚨 Two men have been arrested and charged with GBH and drug offences after a police officer was dragged along the road by a van during an incident in St Helens on Tuesday night.

Umar Anwar, 30, of Birkdale Road, Rochdale and Ahmmad Anwar, 26 of Deeplish Road, Rochdale were remanded in custody.

🇬🇧 Liverpool is to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the loss of the Cunard-owned and Liverpool-registered Atlantic Conveyor in the Falklands conflict, in which 12 people died.

The commemoration takes place on Wednesday May 25 and will also recognise the wider role of the Merchant Navy in the South Atlantic Task Force.

🏆 A Liverpool victory parade will take place in the city on Sunday 29 May.

The 13.5km victory route, the same as the 2019 parade, will start at Allerton Maze in the south of the city and finish at Blundell Street in the Baltic Triangle.