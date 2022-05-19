Two men have been charged with GBH and drug offences and the officer remains in hospital receiving treatment for his injuries.

Merseyside Police said the officer was retrieving a backpack filled with cannabis left on Hewitt Avenue when he approached a white Ford Transit van to speak to its occupants, who were acting suspiciously.

When the PC reached into the vehicle to carry out a search under the Misuse of Drugs Act the driver drove away, dragging the officer along the road.

The officer sustained a serious injury to his shoulder and wrist, and is receiving treatment in hospital where his condition is described as stable.

A general view of Hewitt Avenue, St Helens. Images: Google

A short time later it was reported two men were running from a vehicle abandoned on Ecclesfield Road into fields near the East Lancs Road, and had discarded a bag.

The two men were arrested and have now been charged.

Umar Anwar, 30, of Birkdale Road, Rochdale, was charged with causing serious injury/GBH by dangerous driving.

Ahmmad Anwar, 26 of Deeplish Road, Rochdale, was charged with possession with intent to supply Class A (cocaine) and Class B (cannabis) drugs.

Both men were remanded in custody to appear at Liverpool Knowsley Sefton and St Helens adult remand court on Thursday, May 19.

Assistant chief constable Paul White said: “Merseyside Police officers put themselves in harm’s way to protect the public from harm every day and understand the risks their role carries.

“They go into dangerous situations involving violent and aggressive offenders day in, day out because they are committed to protecting the people of Merseyside.

“But our officers should never have to tolerate violence against them when they are attempting to carry out their duties.

“Incidents such as this are absolutely unacceptable and have such a massive impact on the officers, their families and colleagues in the force.