NHS nurses to vote on strike action, Beatles autographs to go under the hammer, UK’s Favourite Park vote open.

🧑‍⚕️ The Royal College of Nursing will ballot members working for the NHS in England and Wales on strike action, which involves a complete withdrawal of labour. The nursing trade union are calling for a fully funded pay rise for nursing staff of 5% above inflation.

🎼 A set of Beatles autographs alongside a photograph from 1963 at The Royal Variety Performance are set to go under the hammer later this month. The lot is part of The Beatles Auction, which takes place on August bank holiday weekend at Cato Crane auction rooms. It's expected to fetch up to £5,000.

