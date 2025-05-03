Bus offering free bakery treats coming to Liverpool

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 3rd May 2025, 12:02 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Foodies in Liverpool can try new cakes and desserts for free next week.

A major bakery supplier is sampling some of its latest products in Liverpool next week – on a bus.

Puratos, which manufactures bakery ingredients, is visiting the city to hear first-hand what people think about new cakes, desserts and breads.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Image for illustrative purposes only.Image for illustrative purposes only.
Image for illustrative purposes only. | Faheem - stock.adobe.com

Members of the public are invited to hop on board the ‘Sensobus’, where they can share their opinions on brand new products that are being developed for some of the Liverpool region’s best known bakeries and supermarkets.

The Sensobus will be located at Paradise Place - outside John Lewis - between 9:30am and 5:30pm on Monday, May 5 and Tuesday, May 6.

Related topics:LiverpoolJohn LewisPeople

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice