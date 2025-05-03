Bus offering free bakery treats coming to Liverpool
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A major bakery supplier is sampling some of its latest products in Liverpool next week – on a bus.
Puratos, which manufactures bakery ingredients, is visiting the city to hear first-hand what people think about new cakes, desserts and breads.
Members of the public are invited to hop on board the ‘Sensobus’, where they can share their opinions on brand new products that are being developed for some of the Liverpool region’s best known bakeries and supermarkets.
The Sensobus will be located at Paradise Place - outside John Lewis - between 9:30am and 5:30pm on Monday, May 5 and Tuesday, May 6.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.