Catfish and the Bottlemen are returning to Liverpool this summer for the first time in five years. The Welsh indie band will play in front of 32,000 fans at Sefton Park on July 11, as part of the huge In The Park festival.

The group split in 2021 but announced their comeback last year, revealing they would be headlining the 2024 Reading and Leeds Festival. Since then, the four-piece have released tickets for two gigs in Cardiff and one in Edinburgh, as well as releasing their new single, Showtime.

Catfish and the Bottlemen began hinting at a Liverpool concert last week, uploading a photograph of the Albert Dock on Instagram, and have now revealed that they will perform their biggest headline show to date at In the Park festival.

Scouse success story, Jamie Webster, was the first headliner to be announced for In the Park 2024 and will perform for the masses on Friday, July 12. The 29-year-old said he’s ‘very excited’ for his ’biggest ever’ show in Liverpool.

How to get tickets for Catfish and the Bottlemen Liverpool