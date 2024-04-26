Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Catfish and the Bottlemen’s biggest headline show to date has sold out in just one week.

The 32,000 capacity show at Sefton Park is set to be one of the biggest outdoor concerts the city of Liverpool has seen, with tickets having now sold out after they went on general sale last Friday.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Catfish and the Bottlemen split in 2021 but announced their return last year, revealing they would be headlining the 2024 Reading and Leeds Festival. Since then, the four-piece have released tickets for four (now sold out) gigs - two in Cardiff, one in Edinburgh and one in Liverpool - as well as releasing their new single, Showtime.

The Welsh indie band’s first comeback gig will be their biggest headline show to date, as they play at Sefton Park on Thursday July 11, as part of the huge In The Park festival, which will also see huge Scouse success story, Jamie Webster, take to the stage.