Catfish and the Bottlemen sell out biggest headline show at Liverpool's Sefton Park
Catfish and the Bottlemen’s biggest headline show to date has sold out in just one week.
The 32,000 capacity show at Sefton Park is set to be one of the biggest outdoor concerts the city of Liverpool has seen, with tickets having now sold out after they went on general sale last Friday.
Catfish and the Bottlemen split in 2021 but announced their return last year, revealing they would be headlining the 2024 Reading and Leeds Festival. Since then, the four-piece have released tickets for four (now sold out) gigs - two in Cardiff, one in Edinburgh and one in Liverpool - as well as releasing their new single, Showtime.
The Welsh indie band’s first comeback gig will be their biggest headline show to date, as they play at Sefton Park on Thursday July 11, as part of the huge In The Park festival, which will also see huge Scouse success story, Jamie Webster, take to the stage.
It is not yet known if tickets for further dates or locations will be released, but Catfish and the Bottlemen definitely have an exciting summer ahead of them.
