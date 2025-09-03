The cherished independent business has one several awards.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A charming guest house in Southport has been named as one of the UK’s 100 most inspiring small businesses for 2025 by the Small Business Saturday campaign.

Founded in 2008 by Anthony Duffey, Sunnyside is a family-run guest house located in the heart of Southport town centre, combining homely comfort with personal, welcoming service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a nationwide search, the Southport business has been selected as part of this year’s SmallBiz100 line-up, which showcases the most innovative and admired small businesses across the nation, as part of the count-down to Small Business Saturday on December 6.

Sunnyside Guest House. | Submitted

Running in the UK for over a decade, Small Business Saturday is the UK’s most successful small business campaign, which celebrates small businesses and encourages the public to support and spend with small firms.

Speaking about the achievement, Anthony said: “To be named in the UK’s SmallBiz100 in the same year that Sunnyside Guest House was awarded both ‘Best B&B in the Country’ and ‘Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Business of the Year’ at the Visit England Awards for Excellence is a huge honour.”

Sunnyside will be profiled by the campaign on November 7 as part of the countdown to Small Business Saturday UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunnyside Guest House - B&B/Guest House of the Year plus the Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award. | Sunnyside Guest House

Michelle Ovens CBE, Director of Small Business Saturday UK said: “Firms like Sunnyside in this year’s SmallBiz100 represent some of the UK’s most-loved small businesses.

“It is so important that we encourage public support for small business up and down the country, as many are still facing a host of challenges as they enter this critical final stretch of the year.”

Small Business Saturday is a grassroots non-commercial campaign that was originally founded by American Express in the U.S. in 2010, and the brand remains the campaign’s principal supporter in the UK.