13 cheapest petrol and diesel stations in and around Liverpool for fuel

Petrol and diesel prices are constantly changing and it can be difficult to know where is the cheapest place to fill your tank and get your money’s worth.

Using the latest figures from the Petrol Prices App, we have created list of the cheapest petrol stations in and around Liverpool, based on the cost of unleaded petrol per litre and the cost of diesel per litre.

Take a look at the gallery below to see the cheapest places for fuel. Prices were checked on September 5, 2025. Some venues had not been updated for up to seven days. Always check prices onsite before you buy.

1 . Costco Liverpool (Costco Liverpool Automat), L3 7HY Costco Liverpool (Costco Liverpool Automat) - 116.9p per litre for unleaded. 126.9p per litre for diesel. Costco membership required. | Google Street View

2 . Applegreen City Services, Great Howard Street, Liverpool L3 7AT Applegreen City Services - 124.9p per litre for unleaded. 132.9p per litre for diesel. | Google

3 . Go Tranmere (Chester Road), Wirral CH41 9BN Go Tranmere - 124.9p per litre for unleaded. 132.9p per litre for diesel. | Google

4 . Go St Mary’s Road, Liverpool L19 0NE Go St Mary’s Road - 124.9p per litre for unleaded. 132.9p per lire for diesel. | jittawit.21 - stock.adobe.com