As energy and fuel prices across the UK skyrocket to record highs, where are the cheapest places in Liverpool to buy petrol and diesel?

The cost of living in the UK continues to rise, now forcing drivers to pinch their pennies as the prices of fuel reach record highs.

Ofgem, the government’s regulator for gas and electricity, had already confirmed that energy prices will increase by 54% (£963) on average from April.

This is going to affect millions of British households with the average customer set to spend a total of £1,971 per year on gas and electricity alone - Liverpool will be one of the hardest hit regions in the country, too.

But it does not end there - energy prices will continue to break the bank as the cost of fuel has followed suit and risen to record levels.

The RAC has confirmed that the average cost of a litre of petrol in the UK will set drivers back 164.98p, whilst diesel sits at 176.04p - but they are expecting these rates to fall.

Why are petrol and diesel prices going up?

The change will bring service station fuel prices closer to other retailers

A variety of factors affect the price of fuel - they include: the cost of crude oil; international exchange rates and supply and demand.

But most importantly in this case, it is where you buy your petrol and diesel from.

The current hike in the price of fuel is due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Due to concerns over the reliability of supplies after Russian troops began their invasion of Ukraine, the price of a barrel of Brent crude oil hit a 14 year high on Monday March 7, 2022 when it was trading at $139.

Experts have warned that this could rise even further in the event that the war intensifies, warning that petrol could cost £1.70 a litre very soon.

The prices are incredibly likely to skyrocket to these numbers, with the price of oil surging as a result of the United States banning Russian crude oil whilst the UK begin to phase out purchases of it.

Whenever supply is disrupted, wholesale prices skyrocket which inturn is passed on to the consumer to foot the extra cost.

Where are the cheapest places to get fuel in Liverpool?

Petrol

Morrisons Petrol Station, Belle Vale - 155.5p per litre

1 Besford Road, Liverpool, L25 2XT

6:30 am to 10:30 pm (Monday to Saturday) 8 am to 9 pm (Sunday)

Morrisons Petrol Station, Kirkby - 156.9p per litre

Telegraph Way, Liverpool, L32 8US

6:30 am to 10:30 pm (Monday to Saturday) 8 am to 9 pm (Sunday)

Asda Petrol Station, Breckfield - 160.7p per litre

Breckfield Road, Liverpool, L9 5DR

8 am to 1 1 pm (Monday) 7 am to 11 pm (Tuesday to Friday) 7 am to 10 pm (Saturday) 10:30 am to 4:30 pm (Sunday)

Asda’s Breckfield Petrol Station is one of the cheapest in Liverpool for petrol (Google Streetview)

Asda Petrol Station, Sefton Park - 160.7p per litre

126 Smithdown Road, Liverpool, L15 3JR

6 am to 12 am (Monday) 24 hours (Tuesday to Friday) 12 am to 10 pm (Saturday) 10:30 am to 4 pm (Sunday)

Asda Petrol Station, Huyton - 160.7p per litre

Archway Road, Huyton, Liverpool, L36 9XD

6 am to 10 pm (Monday to Saturday) 8 am to 10 pm (Sunday)

Asda Petrol Station, Walton - 160.7p per litre

Asda Walton Superstore, Utting Ave, Liverpool, L4 9XU

7 am to 10 pm (Monday to Friday)

Sainsbury’s Petrol Station, Rice Lane - 161.9p per litre

Rice Lane, Liverpool, L9 1NL

6 am to 10 pm (Monday to Saturday) 7 am to 8 pm (Sunday)

Diesel

Asda Petrol Station, Sefton Park - 168.7p per litre

126 Smithdown Road, Liverpool, L15 3JR

6 am to 12 am (Monday) 24 hours (Tuesday to Friday) 12 am to 10 pm (Saturday) 10:30 am to 4 pm (Sunday)

Asda’s filling station in Sefton Park offers one of the cheapest prices for diesel in the city (Google Streetview)

Asda Petrol Station, Woodchurch - 168.7p per litre

Woodchurch Road, Woodchurch, Birkenhead, CH49 5PD

7 am to 10 pm (Monday to Saturday) 10 am to 4 pm (Sunday)

Asda Petrol Station, Walton - 168.7p per litre

Asda Walton Superstore, Utting Ave, Liverpool, L4 9XU

7 am to 10 pm (Monday to Friday)

Applegreen Petrol Station, Great Howard Street - 170.8p per litre

121 Great Howard Street, Liverpool, L3 7AT

Open 24 hours a day every week

Sainsbury’s Petrol Station, Great Homer Street - 171.9p per litre

Great Homer Street, Liverpool, L5 3LQ

7 am to 10:30 pm (Monday to Sunday)

All petrol and diesel prices per litre are correct at the time of publishing.

Asda Petrol Station, Breckfield - 172.7p per litre

Breckfield Road, Liverpool, L9 5DR