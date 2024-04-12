Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chester Zoo has been named as the best rated zoo in the UK by Tripadvisor, drawing in more than 11,000 ‘excellent’ ratings.

The North West zoo is home to 37,000 animals from more than 500 species and is loved by people across Cheshire and Merseyside, topping the list of the country’s best zoos and aquariums after earning consistently good reviews from its visitors. The new rankings are based on millions of online reviews and opinions posted to Tripadvisor and the zoo has also been revealed as the eighth best zoo or aquarium to visit in Europe.

Chester Zoo’s CEO, Jamie Christon said the achievement is ‘confirmation that we’re getting things right’. He added: “It’s an incredible achievement and especially pleasing given it’s based on thousands upon thousands of genuine reviews and opinions. It’s a real seal of approval from our visitors and testament to every single one of our dedicated, hardworking, and talented staff that make our conservation zoo the wonderful place it is.”

The zoo recently opened its special snow leopard habitat, with hundreds of customers queuing for hours to see the majestic cats. It has also welcomed a number of new additions this year, including a rare giraffe and chimpanzee.

