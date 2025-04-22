Chester Zoo voted as fan favourite and UK's best on Tripadvisor

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 22nd Apr 2025, 11:16 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2025, 11:41 BST
Chester Zoo has been crowned the country's favourite zoo thanks to reviews from visitors.

The popular tourist attraction received more than 11,000 'excellent' ratings on Tripadvisor, placing it as the third best zoo or aquarium across the whole of Europe.

The rankings are based on millions of traveller reviews and rating submitted to the online platform.

Posting the exciting news on their social media, a spokesperson for Chester Zoo said: “Guess who’s just been named the BEST zoo in the UK? Hint: It’s us… but we couldn’t have done it without you! Your incredible Tripadvisor reviews made this possible.

Even more exciting? We’ve climbed the ranks to become #3 in all of Europe, up from 8th last year.

“Every kind word and visit helps us protect over 500 endangered species across the globe - and we truly couldn’t do it without you .”

Chester Zoo is home to over 35,000 animals.

