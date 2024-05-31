Watch: Chester Zoo welcomes arrival of 'highly threatened' penguin chicks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The adorable little chicks have been named after plants.

Chester Zoo has welcomed the arrival of eleven adorable penguins - the most to hatch during ‘hatching season’ at the zoo for more than 10 years. The new arrivals are the highly threatened Humboldt penguins, which are sadly now the most endangered out of all seventeen species, listed as vulnerable to extinction by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Zookeepers say they are ‘delighted’ to report that each of the chicks has been nurtured beyond the delicate first 40 days of life, with great care from mum and dad.

Eleven penguin chicks have hatched at Chester Zoo.

Each year, the zoo chooses a different naming theme for the hatching season’s new arrivals, with previous topics including NHS heroes, brands of crisps, chocolate bars and British Olympic athletes.

This year, the chicks are being named after plants, with Nettle, Thistle, Dandelion, Tulip and Daffodil among the confirmed names so far. Zoe Sweetman, Team Manager of Parrots and Penguins at Chester Zoo, said: “We’re delighted to say that all of the chicks are looking really healthy and the parents have done a superb job of caring for their new arrivals up to this point.”

Eleven penguin chicks have hatched at Chester Zoo. Image: Chester Zoo

Found on the rocky coastal shores of Peru and Chile, the Humboldt penguins face threats from climate change, over-fishing of their natural food sources and rising acidity and temperature levels in the oceans – all causing the penguins to search further from their nests for fish which increases their vulnerability.