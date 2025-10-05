'Child at risk of harm' - Damning Ofsted report slams Merseyside care home

Photo posed by model

A child living in a care home made several allegations which were not “investigated thoroughly” and staff continued to work with the child after the allegations were made, according to an Ofsted report.

Inspectors said shortfalls in safeguarding practice at the home led to incidents in which the child was at “risk of harm”. The children’s home is located in Sefton, but not named in the Ofsted report published September 30.

According to the watchdog, the facility is operated by a private company called Theophelian Limited (TL), which provides care for one child “who may have social and emotional difficulties.” The home registered with Ofsted on May 6 and was subject to its first full inspection on August 19 and 20, despite having no registered manager in post.

The Ofsted report assessed TL’s management of support and protection of children as “requires improvement to be good” and noted particular concern in its leadership, rating that part of the service ‘inadequate’.

Although the inspectors documented the home’s “welcoming environment” and the “supportive and trusting” relationships cultivated by the staff, concerns were raised around “safeguarding”.

The report said: “Shortfalls in safeguarding practice have led to incidents in which the child has been at risk of harm. Risk assessments for the child are not consistently updated. This means that staff do not have access to the guidance needed to understand risks for the child and embed strategies in practice to safeguard the child.

“Allegations made by the child are not investigated thoroughly. Leaders and managers have not ensured that staff have completed further safeguarding training when there are shortfalls in their practice. Staff continue to work with the child when an allegation is made and do not complete identified training when directed to do so.

“When the child has presented with challenging behaviour, the use of physical intervention has been effective to safeguard them and others. However, records of these incidents do not always include details of the rationale for the intervention being used.

“Staff involved in these incidents have undertaken the relevant training, however, not all members of staff working in the home are trained to use physical intervention. Positive behaviour is promoted using incentives and rewards.

“Consequences are implemented to discourage negative behaviour. However, these strategies are not reviewed consistently to determine their effectiveness. Leaders and managers have not ensured that safe recruitment policies are consistent for all staff.

“Recruitment checks are not robust or explored for directors who are working in the home to cover shortfalls in staffing.” The report continued: “Incidents in the home are not reviewed consistently. Incidents have been reviewed and evaluated by one director who lacks the relevant knowledge and experience to do so.

“Reflection and evaluation of staff practice following incidents are poor and do not identify how the quality of care and response to risks can be improved. As a result, there is limited learning from incidents.

“Staff do not consistently benefit from regular supervision. Opportunities have been missed to consider staff’s understanding of the quality of care they provide and how they can improve.”

Inspectors also published a Five-point improvement plan which detailed the statutory requirements the company must comply with and sets out the actions it must take to meet the Care Standards Act 2000, The Children’s Homes (England) Regulations 2015 and the ‘Guide to the Children’s Homes Regulations, including the quality standards’.

Responding to the Ofsted report, a representative of Theophelian Limited told the LDRS: “Theothelian Ltd has taken proactive steps in making significant changes to its senior leadership and management team.

“Our primary focus will always be committed to supporting our young people within our care, focusing on safeguarding, wellbeing and development.”