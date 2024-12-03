I went to Speke Hall and experienced a magical Tudor and Victorian Christmas

Christmas has arrived at Speke Hall, offering a magical family day out and the chance explore one of Liverpool's most iconic historical houses.

Completed in 1598, Sir William Norris started building Speke Hall as we know it in 1530. Passed down through his family until the 18th century, its last owner was Adelaide Watt, who never married. After her death in 1921, she set up a trust to oversee its maintenance and it was later gifted to the National Trust and opened to the public.

Home to incredible features such as a priest hole, Gothic Revival furniture and William Morris wallpaper, the site has been fully managed by the National Trust in 1986, and they have continued to care for its important collections, objects, garden and grounds, preserving it for future generations.

Speke Hall, Liverpool. | Emma Dukes / Liverpool World

Speke Hall, Liverpool. | Emma Dukes / Liverpool World

Though the house and grounds are incredible all year round, the manor house is extra special at Christmas time, decorated with magical decorations, including hidden nods to the twelve days of Christmas in each room.

Offering the chance to experience traditional Victorian and Tudor Christmases, the house is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays between November 29 and December 22 and you can expect fresh festive garlands, candle lit hallways, live Christmas music, twinkling trees, and the chance to see what a Christmas Day feast would've looked like.

Speke Hall, Liverpool. | Emma Dukes / Liverpool World

Speke Hall, Liverpool. | Emma Dukes / Liverpool World

Outside, you'll find a magnificent Christmas tree and a dozens of smaller trees beautifully decorated by local school children, and you can also explore the magical woodland trail - just be careful not to disturb the sleeping giant.

