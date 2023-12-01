The famous red Coca-Cola truck stops in Liverpool on Friday on its 2023 Christmas tour.

The famous red Coca-Cola truck makes its return to Liverpool on Friday on its 2023 Christmas tour, following a six-year absence from the city.

The iconic truck is back "bigger, brighter and more dazzling than ever before" and has already visited a number of UK locations in recent days.

This year, the truck tour will be getting the people of Liverpool into the festive spirit with a new Snow Globe, which invites families to step into a Winter wonderland for the perfect Christmas picture.

Throughout the tour, visitors can also enjoy the Coca-Cola Christmas choir, as they perform a set of carols, filling the air with holiday magic.

What is the Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour?

The tour started in 2010 and travels south from Scotland stopping at cities such as Newcastle, Liverpool, Leeds and Bristol before reaching its final destination, London, four weeks later. It only returned in 2021 after a two-year hiatus as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

When will the Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour visit Liverpool in 2023?

The Coca Cola truck will visit Liverpool on Friday, December 1 between 12.00pm and 8.00pm.

Where can I see the Coca-Cola Christmas Truck in Liverpool and do I need a ticket?

Head to Liverpool ONE - 5 Wall Street, Liverpool, L1 8JQ. Tickets are not needed, only Belfast and Dublin are ticketed events this year. More information is available here.

Those looking to make a difference this Christmas will also be able to donate online or use the QR code at the truck to contribute to the Neighbourly Foundation. At the Liverpool stop, visitors will be supporting the Youth Federation Limited.

Coca Cola Christmas Truck Tour 2023 confirmed UK locations and dates

