The plans would ‘breathe new life’ into the former newsroom.

Bold Street’s iconic Lyceum building could become a New York-inspired cocktail bar under new plans.

Described as ‘one of the finest early buildings of Liverpool’, the Lyceum was built in 1800 and originally operated as a newsroom and library. It was then home to a gentleman’s club until 1952. It the 1980s it opened as a post office, and part of the building is currently home to crazy-golf operator, One Under.

Now, Arc Inspirations - which is behind brands including Banyan and Manahatta - has submitted plans to convert the first floor into a Manahatta bar. According to the Planning, Design and Access statement, the company has been searching for a suitable Liverpool site for ‘some time’ and believes the Lyceum is the ‘ideal’ location for the ‘glamorous’ New York-inspired bar brand.

The Lyceum, Bold Street, was built in 1800 and originally operated as a newsroom and library. | John Bradley via Wikimedia

According to the planning documents, Arc Inspirations ‘aims to bring its high quality hospitality business to Liverpool by breathing new life into the newsroom of the Lyceum and sensitively restoring its heritage significance as a venue for socialising’.

Under the plans - which are subject to approval - the bar would be spread across the lower ground, ground and mezzanine floor levels of the building, with a new mezzanine floor also proposed between lower ground and ground floor levels.

The ground floor would feature a large bar servery and fixed/loose seating, with the mezzanine floor housing a smaller bar and additional seating. The lower ground floor would house customer toilets, the kitchen, staff, and other back of house areas.

Arc Inspirations intend to operate a full menu from 9.00am to 9.00pm, with the venue closing at 2.00am. If approved, the application would invest a ‘significant sum of money’ into revamping the property and create a number of new jobs.