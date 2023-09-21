Simon Pegg and Nick Frost will be reunited when Comic Con returns to Liverpool this October, with many more well-known faces from films, TV and video games set to descend on the city.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Comic Con returns to Liverpool this October, with many well-known faces from films, TV shows and video games set to descend on the city.

Cosplay and comic fans will have the opportunity to meet their favourite celebs including Harry Potter and The Last of Us stars.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cosplay lovers attending the event are encouraged to come in costume, with countless props and set displays from many franchises that fans can enjoy having photographs taken at.

It will be the second Comic Con event in Liverpool this year following April’s two-day extravaganza. Here’s everything you need to know about where the event is taking place and when.

Where is Comic Con Liverpool held?

Comic Con will be held at the Exhibition Centre Liverpool on King’s Dock. The venue is easily accessible by car, bus and train, as well from Liverpool John Lennon Airport.

When is Comic Con Liverpool?

Saturday 21 - Sunday 22 October, 2023. Doors open at 11.00am on both days for those who have standard entry tickets, and 9.00am for those with early bird tickets or a Diamond Pass. Disability Access pass holders will also be able to enter on the fast-track lane.

How Comic Con works

Advertisement

Advertisement

The event includes Q&A sessions with famous faces, dressing up and getting autographs or photos from your favourite actors. Schedules for Q&A sessions are available approximately two weeks before the event and photographs are only available if you have purchased a photograph opportunity with a specific guest. There is not usually time to chat during a photo opportunity but, you can buy an autograph opportunity to get a signature from a guest and have a chat. All of these extras come at an additional cost and you still need an entry ticket too.

Who is at Comic Con Liverpool 2023?

The line-up so far includes:

Helena Bonham Carter

Bella Ramsey

Simon Pegg

Nick Frost

Natalie Dyer

Eduardo Franco

Gabriella Pizzolo

Shameik Moore

Amy Jo Johnson

Gwendoline Christie

Cary Elwes

Jensen Ackles

Jameela Jamil

Alexander Ludwig

Ragga Ragnars

Theo Rossi

Tom Payne

Georgie Farmer

Samantha Smith

Ruth Connell

Gabriel Luna

Jamie McShane

Kat Graham

Danielle Campbell

Sean Maguire

Mick Foley

Cooper Andrews

Matt Ryan

Nell Campbell

DJ Qualls

Is Comic Con Liverpool sold out?