Comic Con Liverpool 2023: Full line up, how it works and how to get tickets
Simon Pegg and Nick Frost will be reunited when Comic Con returns to Liverpool this October, with many more well-known faces from films, TV and video games set to descend on the city.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Comic Con returns to Liverpool this October, with many well-known faces from films, TV shows and video games set to descend on the city.
Cosplay and comic fans will have the opportunity to meet their favourite celebs including Harry Potter and The Last of Us stars.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Cosplay lovers attending the event are encouraged to come in costume, with countless props and set displays from many franchises that fans can enjoy having photographs taken at.
It will be the second Comic Con event in Liverpool this year following April’s two-day extravaganza. Here’s everything you need to know about where the event is taking place and when.
Where is Comic Con Liverpool held?
Comic Con will be held at the Exhibition Centre Liverpool on King’s Dock. The venue is easily accessible by car, bus and train, as well from Liverpool John Lennon Airport.
When is Comic Con Liverpool?
Saturday 21 - Sunday 22 October, 2023. Doors open at 11.00am on both days for those who have standard entry tickets, and 9.00am for those with early bird tickets or a Diamond Pass. Disability Access pass holders will also be able to enter on the fast-track lane.
How Comic Con works
Advertisement
Advertisement
The event includes Q&A sessions with famous faces, dressing up and getting autographs or photos from your favourite actors. Schedules for Q&A sessions are available approximately two weeks before the event and photographs are only available if you have purchased a photograph opportunity with a specific guest. There is not usually time to chat during a photo opportunity but, you can buy an autograph opportunity to get a signature from a guest and have a chat. All of these extras come at an additional cost and you still need an entry ticket too.
Who is at Comic Con Liverpool 2023?
The line-up so far includes:
- Helena Bonham Carter
- Bella Ramsey
- Simon Pegg
- Nick Frost
- Natalie Dyer
- Eduardo Franco
- Gabriella Pizzolo
- Shameik Moore
- Amy Jo Johnson
- Gwendoline Christie
- Cary Elwes
- Jensen Ackles
- Jameela Jamil
- Alexander Ludwig
- Ragga Ragnars
- Theo Rossi
- Tom Payne
- Georgie Farmer
- Samantha Smith
- Ruth Connell
- Gabriel Luna
- Jamie McShane
- Kat Graham
- Danielle Campbell
- Sean Maguire
- Mick Foley
- Cooper Andrews
- Matt Ryan
- Nell Campbell
- DJ Qualls
Is Comic Con Liverpool sold out?
No! Tickets are still available and can be purchased here.