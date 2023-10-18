Comic Con returns to Liverpool this week, with attendees encouraged to come dressed in costumes.

In just a few days, Comic Con will return to Liverpool, with many well-known faces from films, TV shows and video games set to descend on the city.

Cosplay lovers attending the event are encouraged to come in costume, with countless props and set displays from many franchises that fans can enjoy having photographs taken at.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet their favourite celebs including the stars of Harry Potter and The Last of Us.

It will be the second Comic Con event in Liverpool this year following April’s two-day extravaganza. Here’s everything you need to know about where the event is taking place and when.

Where is Comic Con Liverpool held?

Comic Con will be held at the Exhibition Centre Liverpool on King’s Dock. The venue is easily accessible by car, bus and train, as well from Liverpool John Lennon Airport.

When is Comic Con Liverpool?

Comic Con Liverpool takes place Saturday 21 - Sunday 22 October, 2023. Doors open at 11.00am on both days for those who have standard entry tickets, and 9.00am for those with early bird tickets or a Diamond Pass. Disability Access pass holders will also be able to enter on the fast-track lane.

How Comic Con works

The event includes Q&A sessions with famous faces, dressing up and getting autographs or photos from your favourite actors. Schedules for Q&A sessions are available approximately two weeks before the event and photographs are only available if you have purchased a photograph opportunity with a specific guest.

There is not usually time to chat during a photo opportunity but, you can buy an autograph opportunity to get a signature from a guest and have a chat. All of these extras come at an additional cost and you still need an entry ticket too.

Liverpool Comic Con 2023 line up

Although several celebrities have had to pull out of the event, there is still an incredible line-up:

Helena Bonham Carter

DJ Qualls

Jensen Ackles

Georgie Farmer

Natalie Dyer

Nell Campbell

Misha Collins

Mark Sheppard

Ruth Connell

Samantha Smith

Simon Pegg

Nick Frost

Joseph Morgan

Kat Graham

Persia White

Danielle Campbell

Bella Ramsay

Gabriel Luna

Gwendoline Christie

Jamie McShane

Alexander Ludwig

Eduardo Franco

Gabriella Pizzolo

Michael Ironside

Warwick Davis

Annabelle Davis

Harrison Davis

Theo Rossi

David Labrava

Shameik Moore

Cary Elwes

Mick Foley

Cooper Andrews

Tom Payne

Amy Jo Johnson

Matt Ryan

Sean Maguire

