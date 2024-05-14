Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One university in Liverpool moved up six places to make it into the top 20 in the UK.

The latest university league tables for the UK have been published by the Complete University Guide, with one Liverpool institution achieving its highest ever ranking.

Each of the country’s 130 universities and is given an overall score out of 100 based on ten measures: entry standards, student satisfaction, research quality, research intensity, academic services spend, spending on student facilities, continuation, student-staff ratio, graduate prospects and outcomes.#

The universities are then ranked to help prospective students choose where they will continue their education. Along with this main league table, The Complete University Guide also publishes subject league tables, ranking every university in 74 subject areas.

The University of Cambridge retained its number one spot on the main league table with a score of 100%, followed by the University of Oxford and London School of Economics and Politics. However, the University of Liverpool achieved its highest ever place, climbing six places and making it into the top 20.

So, how did all of Liverpool’s university do in the latest rankings?

National league table rankings for Liverpool universities

University of Liverpool - 18th

The University of Liverpool jumped six places from last year, placing joint 18th alongside the University of Sheffield. Achieving an overall score of 78 out of 100, the University of Liverpool achieved a mark of 84 for graduate prospects, 83 for research quality and 77 for student satisfaction. Giving a special shout out to the university, the Complete University Guide said: “Congratulations to the University of Liverpool which has moved up the table six places to sit in the top 20 of our 2025 rankings.”

Edge Hill University - 60th

Edge Hill University is located just outside of Liverpool in Ormskirk, but many local students choose to study there. This year, it dropped three places from 63rd to 60th, with an overall score of 64. The university achieved a mark of 76 for graduate prospects, 67 for research quality and 74 for student satisfaction.

Liverpool John Moores University - 81st

Liverpool John Moores retained its position at number 81 in the league table and is the third highest ranking university in the Liverpool area. Achieving an overall score of 76, Liverpool John Moores University achieved a mark of 76 for graduate prospects, 70 for research quality and 77 for student satisfaction.

Liverpool Hope University - 83rd

Liverpool Hope University fell six places from 89th to 83rd, with an overall score of 59 out of 100. The university achieved a mark of 68 for graduate prospects, 63 for research quality and 76 for student satisfaction.

Complete University Guide league table 2025 - top 10