Connor Chapman has been found guilty of the murder of 26-year-old beautician Elle Edwards, who was shot and killed outside a Wirral pub on Christmas Eve last year.

During a trial at Liverpool Crown Court, which entered into a fourth week, Chapman, was accused of firing 12 shots from a Skorpion sub-machine gun at a group stood outside The Lighthouse, in Wallasey Village, shortly before midnight on 24 December.

Ms Edwards, who was an innocent bystander in the feud-fuelled shooting, was hit twice in the head once in the shoulder. Intended targets Kieran Salkeld and Jake Duffy were also injured, but survived.

Chapman, 23, of Houghton Road, Woodchurch, was convicted of her murder, and seven other counts, and co-defendant Thomas Waring, 20, was found guilty of the possession of a prohibited firearm and assisting an offender by helping to burn out the stolen car used in the shooting.

Unanimous guilty verdict: Connor Chapman found guilty of the following -

The murder of Elle Edwards

Attempted murder of Jake Duffy

Attempted murder of Kieran Salkelf

Wounding with intent of Harry Loughran

Wounding with intent of Liam Carr

Assault occasioning actual bodily harm of Nicholas Speed

Possession of a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life

He also previously pled guilty to one count of handling stolen goods in relation to the Mercedes car used on the night of the shooting.

Both Chapman and Waring will be sentenced on Friday, 7 July.

Family reaction: Speaking after the verdict, Ms Edwards’ father, Tim, said Chapman can’t harm anyone else: “It just means he’s off the streets, someone else is not going to suffer at the hands of him. Unfortunately, Elle was his last victim but thankfully she will be the last person he does anything to and he can go fade away.”

He added: “He’s a scumbag, isn’t he? An absolute scumbag. No remorse, not one ounce, not one sign of regret for what he’s done. If anything, arrogant to actually believe he can pull the wool over people’s eyes and get away with it.”

Mr Edwards has also begun work to set up a foundation in Elle’s name, aiming to help others.

Feud led to shooting: The trial heard the attack on Christmas Eve was the culmination of a feud between groups on the Woodchurch and Beechwood estates on the Wirral. The prosecution said Chapman was attempting to kill Kieran Salkeld and Jake Duffy, who both suffered injuries in the shooting.

Merseyside Police reaction: “Chapman has continued to deny his involvement in Elle’s death forcing her family to endure the ordeal of a trial where they have had to relive over and over the last moments of her life.” said Senior investigating officer Detective Superintendent Paul Grounds.

He added: “His cowardly actions on that night rightly shocked the whole of Merseyside and the UK. To fire at his intended targets while they were stood outside in a crowd shows the arrogance and contempt he had for anyone else. He then tried to evade justice by taking himself off to Wales where he was eventually detained two weeks after Elle’s murder. He has continued to deny his guilt throughout the trial but the jury has seen through his lies and righty convicted him.

“I am pleased that we have secured justice for Elle and her family and that a dangerous man has been removed from the streets of Merseyside.”

