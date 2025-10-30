Liverpool skyline. | rabbit75_fot - stock.adobe.com

A “continual feed of misinformation” led to tensions rising across communities in Liverpool this summer according to the city council’s chief executive.

Andrew Lewis, writing in an update to the local authority’s improvement committee, said rumours around asylum accommodation “quickly gained traction” throughout the city, with demonstrations planned.

In August, a UKIP “mass deportations” march planned to move towards Liverpool Women’s Hospital but never made it beyond the sight of Lime Street. In his update to committee members, Mr Lewis said the council “acted quickly” to combat the flow of bad faith updates.

He said the rumours circulating were “fuelling racial tensions and fears in certain communities.” During the mass demonstration in the city centre two months ago, UKIP leader Nick Tenconi eventually gave up with his plans and resorted to giving his speech to supporters within the shadow of St George’s Hall.

Mr Tenconi was largely drowned out by chants and music from counter-protesters who outnumbered UKIP followers by at least five to one as the afternoon wore on. Misinformation swirled online suggesting that a site on Aysgarth Avenue in West Derby had been selected for that use, which the council was forced to refute.

The local authority said there are no plans or discussions to use it for that purpose. Reflecting on the period, Mr Lewis said: “This summer saw tensions rise once again in our communities, in particular racially driven national campaigns and actions around asylum seekers and refugees.

“Marches were planned through the city and a continual feed of misinformation was circulated in our communities. A number of false claims about asylum accommodation began circulating locally and online in August 2025. These rumours were not based on fact, but they quickly gained traction in community conversations and on social media leading to a planned protest.”

Cllr Liam Robinson, leader of Liverpool Council “set the record straight” regarding “harmful false claims” surrounding the use of the former care home. He said: “These false claims can be harmful. They create confusion, fuel division, and distract from the real experiences of people who are trying to rebuild their lives after fleeing conflict, violence or persecution.

“We know that myths can take hold quickly. But here in Liverpool, we want to be known for something else: compassion, fairness and truth. By sharing the facts, we can help create a more welcoming city, where everyone feels safe, respected and supported.”

In his report, Mr Lewis said: “The council acted quickly to promote clear messages and tackle the misinformation. The leader of the council wrote an open letter publicly condemning the behaviours which were fuelling racial tensions and fears in certain communities.

“These actions were effective and many organisations have approached the council to share the learning and some local partners committed to work together on these issues.”