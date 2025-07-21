Former mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson (left), arrives at Preston Magistrates' Court. | Paul Currie/PA Wire

The trial of former Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson and ex-politician Derek Hatton, who are facing allegations of council corruption, has been delayed by six months.

Originally scheduled for October next year, the trial will now begin on April 5, 2027, following an order by Judge Paul Lawton during a hearing at Manchester Crown Court on Friday. Anderson, 67, who served as Liverpool’s elected mayor from 2012 to 2021, faces charges of bribery, misconduct in public office, and conspiracy to commit misconduct in public office.

The charges stem from Operation Aloft, a Merseyside Police investigation into how the city council awarded commercial and business contracts between 2010 and 2020. None of the defendants appeared in court for the latest hearing.

Anderson is also accused of conspiring with his son, David Anderson, 37, and former council assistant director of highways and planning, Andrew Barr, 51, to provide preferential access that allegedly benefited David Anderson and his company, SSC.

The former Mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson (photo: Peter Byrne/PA Wire).

David Anderson, from Wavertree, Liverpool, is charged with conspiracy to commit misconduct in public office. Andrew Barr, from Ainsdale, Merseyside, faces charges of conspiracy to commit misconduct in public office and one count of bribery.

Derek Hatton, 77, of Aigburth, Liverpool—formerly deputy council leader and associated with Labour’s militant wing during the 1980s—is accused of offering a bribe, as well as counselling or procuring misconduct in public office.

His wife, Sonjia Hatton, 49, also of Aigburth, is charged with misconduct in public office. She is alleged to have obtained and shared confidential council information related to commercial and business matters with Mr Hatton’s contacts and for his business interests.

All defendants are currently on bail. The trial, expected to last up to 15 weeks, will be held at Preston Crown Court in 2027.