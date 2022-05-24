Real terms pay is down in every part of the country compared with last year, as inflation hits a historic high of 9%.

Consumers have seen the price of hundreds of popular grocery items rise by more than 20% over the last two years alongside a drop in supermarket discounts and budget ranges, a study by Which? has found.

And an investigation by our sister site NationalWorld has revealed that Real terms pay is down in every part of the country compared with last year, as inflation hits a historic high of 9%.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spiralling food and energy prices mean that people in parts of the country are effectively earning as much as £153 per month less than this time last year.

So with the cost of living crisis growing, we've been asking if you've had to cut back.

‘We watch the prices’

Amanda tells us how she’s cutting back

Amanda said: "We watch the prices. We definitely watch the prices, but we don't really cut back on ourselves, not at this time of our lives now. But I feel sorry for young people with families they must be struggling."

‘We’re trying to make extra meals out of things’

John tells us how he’s cutting back

John said: "We seem to be wasting less. We seem to be making stuff go a little bit further rather than throw it away we're trying to make extra meals out of things."

‘I’m more inclined to look at what shops I’m going to’

Michael tells us how he’s cutting back