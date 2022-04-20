“With energy, food and fuel price rises showing no signs of easing, and national insurance increases hitting pay packets for the first time this month, there is no respite in sight.”

Over the past year we’ve seen everyday food items have sky-rocketed to an all time high in price, due to recent inflation.

Basic items such as bread and milk have increased, with bread being 5.5% more expensive than last year, and the price of milk has risen by 1.7%, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The data, based on the retail price index, shows the increased cost of some food staples, which is adding to the pressures facing households around the country.

Planning your shop ahead of time can not only save money but can also help you eat more healthily (image: Adobe)

Joanna Elson, chief executive of the Money Advice Trust, the charity behind the National Debtline, said many households are already buckling under rising costs.

“One in eight UK adults say they have already gone without heating, water or electricity in the last three months,” she said.

“Urgent action is needed to prevent more people facing impossible choices trying to meet basic needs, and at risk of an increasing burden of debt.”

What items have increased in price?