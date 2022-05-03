Cost of living crisis: We ask the people of Liverpool for money saving tips

We’ve been on the streets of the city to ask if you’ve got any helpful ideas as we tackle the cost of living crisis.

With council tax energy rebates soon to be landing in bank accounts across Liverpool, some are worried this doesn't go far enough to tackle the cost of living crisis.

With that in mind, we've been on the streets of Liverpool to ask you for any money-saving tips as we tighten the purse strings.

‘Look after the pennies, and the pounds will look after themselves’

Richie shares his money-saving tips

Richie tells us: "You can buy in bulk and so on, but I think the best thing to do is just to check your prices. If they've gone up too much, just avoid it. It's the old saying; if you look after the pennies, the pounds will look after themselves."

‘Just be sensible’

Pauline shares her money saving tips

Pauline tells us: "Just be sensible, I think and don't dwindle your money on daft things."

‘Just don't get out of bed!’

Pat shares his money-saving tips