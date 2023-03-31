News bulletin: Liverpool council still owed £4.5m venue debt, giant eggs arrive for Eurovision, customer contact centre move.

💷 LiverpoolCouncil has been paid £2.5m of the over £7m owed by the firm that operates the M&S Bank Arena, where Eurovison 2023 will be hosted in May. It was revealed last month The ACC Liverpool Group, which operates the event complex on the King's Dock is in debt worth millions of pounds to the council. The city’s local authority says it is “confident” it recoup the rest of the money that is owed to it by the firm.

🏛️ St Helens Council's customer contact centre is set to move to a new base in the Town Hall as the authority reviews its estate 'in a post-Covid world'. The centre will move from its existing site at Wesley House next week, with the new centre to be based in the former planning reception area of the building.

🥚Giant eggs designed by children from across the Liverpool City Region and the Ukrainian community are on display in Liverpool as the city prepares for Eurovision. Pysanka Eggs is a partnership between Liverpool City Council and Liverpool ONE.