Council to introduce new 20mph speed limits on more than 1,700 roads

News bulletin: Two men charged with murder of Ashley Dale, police apologise for Hillsborough, new speed limits for Wirral.

🚗 New 20mph zones will be introduced across Wirral on more than 1,700 roads after councillors from all parties voted to support the move.

The zones will reduce the speed limits in many built up and residential areas and were praised by councillors who said it would make roads safer and save lives.

This was despite opposition from members of the public to every proposal, though it was raised the numbers against the plans in a council consultation were small compared to the number of people affected.

The introduction of the zones is expected to cost £350,000 with funding coming from the Liverpool City Region and will cover 1,764 roads. The zones will be rolled out over the next year and is expected to begin being introduced soon.

The 20mph zones would impact parts of Wallasey, New Brighton, Bromborough, Prenton, Birkenhead, New Ferry, West Kirby, Caldy, Spital, Eastham, Claughton, Rock Ferry, Oxton, Seacombe, Woodchurch, Leasowe, Bebington, Port Sunlight, Gayton, and Heswall.

🚨 Detectives have charged two men in connection with the murder of Ashley Dale in Old Swan last August. James Witham, 40, of Ashbury Road, Huyton and Joseph Peers, 28, of Woodlands Road, Roby, have been charged with murder and possession of a firearm with intent.