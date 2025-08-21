I believe only Reform can displace Labour says councillor as he becomes Sefton's first to join Reform UK

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 21st Aug 2025, 12:30 BST
Sefton Councillor Mike Morris has joined Reform UK, stating, “only Reform can beat Labour.”

Councillor Morris, who represents Cambridge ward, has become the first councillor representing Nigel Farage's party on Sefton Council. He was first elected in 2018, and re-elected in 2022.

Cllr Morris was awarded an MBE in 2022 for services to the Maritime Industry, and was previously a member of the Conservative party.

Speaking about joining Reform UK, the councillor said: “In Sefton, only Reform can possibly command enough popular support to displace Labour and bring about the change that the local community so desperately and urgently needs.

Mike Morris MBE.placeholder image
Mike Morris MBE. | Submitted

“If anywhere needs Reform, it is Sefton. We need to establish to root out waste in council expenditure and ensure that taxpayers’ money is spent in a way that brings genuine benefit to Sefton and its people.

“The trend of defections to Reform UK is one the party believes will continue to grow, which it says underscores the urgent need for real change in our political system, both locally and nationally.

