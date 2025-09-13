Birkenhead, Wirral. National rank: 135. | Tim Ung - stock.adobe.com

Two senior Wirral councillors have been accused of “glaring” at members of their own party with “prying eyes” to help sway a controversial decision around Birkenhead Market.

The comments were made about Labour councillor Paul Stuart and Conservative leader Jeff Green and their appearance at a meeting back in March 2024. Speaking during a recent regeneration committee meeting on September 4, Liberal Democrat councillor Stuart Kelly accused the two rival councillors of trying to pressurise their own teams to vote a certain way at the 2024 meeting.

Cllr Stuart was leader of the local authority until May this year while Cllr Green leads the borough’s Conservative group.

At that meeting in March 2024, Labour and Conservative councillors voted to move Birkenhead Market into a former Argos on Princes Pavements despite the strong opposition of market traders. Conservative Cllr Andrew Gardner had told the LDRS before the meeting “traders can be assured of a strong voice” from his party.

Now, following a change of political leadership in the council in May, councillors on two committees have voted to scrap the Argos plans for good. The local authority will consider other options going forward and traders said they feel listened to.

On September 4, Cllr Kelly said there had been a significant shift particularly amongst Labour councillors but the council needed “to reflect on the circumstances that led to the wrong decision being taken.” He said the reasons Argos was scrapped were the same people had opposed the idea in the first place.

He claimed at the March 2024 meeting it was “clear the prying eyes” of Cllrs Stuart and Green “were in the room glaring if you like at those members,” adding: “I hope those days have finished.” Cllr Green said all party leaders were allowed to attend any meeting and would be more than happy to discuss concerns.

Cllr Kelly also pointed out Cllr Andrew Hodson, who was previously the Conservative’s spokesperson, now sits as an Independent Conservative and made a number of allegations when defecting.

Liberal Democrat Cllr Kelly asked Cllr Hodson “to share with us the reason the Conservatives made the arrangement they did with the Labour leadership of the time.” Cllr Hodson made no comments during the meeting.

Cllr Kelly felt the issues around the market were linked to the massive overspends faced by regeneration works in Birkenhead town centre which were millions over budget at the time. He questioned why £4m of money from the Birkenhead Market project was then moved to the road works scheme by officers, something which was not reported publicly at the time.

Cllr Kelly added: “It strains credibility that there were no councillors within this council that weren’t aware and the presence of the two leaders of those groups at that meeting on March 24 seems to suggest to me that they did know something.” He later claimed Cllrs Stuart and Green “were keen for that £4m to be released.”

Responding, Labour committee chair Mark Skillicorn, who now leads the committee, said the decision was one of several options at the time with others deemed unaffordable or unpalatable, adding: “The reason we are here now is we need to put things right and move on.”

Birkenhead Cllr Pat Cleary said there were lessons to be learned and criticised “certain group leaders” turning up to committee meetings to make their presence felt as “not a good look,” adding: “I’m pleased we’re moving away from that.” It was later noted Green leader Cllr Ed Lamb was in attendance at the September 4 meeting though he previously sat on the regeneration committee.

Responding to the comments, Cllr Green said: “In case they are unaware, no single party has a majority of seats in the council. That means we sometimes have to work together on issues and plans, even though we will disagree on others. The public expect a more grown-up approach from their councillors.

“I’m also disappointed that some senior councillors appear to be unaware of the constitution – all group leaders are able to attend any meeting and speak, if invited to do so by the chair. When there are major issues affecting the borough, or the council’s budget, I will attend. That’s my job but if Councillors Kelly or Cleary have any concerns, I am more than happy to meet with them.”

Cllr Paul Stuart did not respond to a request for comment.