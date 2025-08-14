The Countess of Chester Hospital has been issued a warning notice by the Care Quality Commission following an 'inadequate' rating, highlighting concerns over its urgent and emergency care services.

The CQC conducted an unannounced, on-site assessment visit of the urgent and emergency care services at the hospital between February 24 to 26 2025, in response to “concerns around access and flow and care of mental health patients and patients in non-clinical areas”, such as corridors.

Following the assessment, the Countess of Chester Hospital NHS Foundation Trust was issued a warning notice under Section 29A of the Health and Social Care Act 2008 - on April 4.

In its latest assessment report, published on August 8, a spokesperson for the CQC said: “The warning notice was issued due to breaches of five of the legal regulations in relation to dignity and respect, safeguarding from abuse and improper treatment, premises and equipment, governance and staffing.

“The warning notice told the trust it must make significant improvements to the quality of healthcare provided by the trust’s urgent and emergency care services.”

Police are being urged to probe bosses at the Countess of Chester Hopsital for corporate manslaughter and criminal negligence after they ignored warnings from staff about the actions of convicted killer Lucy Letby. (Credit: Getty Images) | Getty Images

While the hospital’s overall rating is ‘requires improvement’, its urgent and emergency care services retained their ‘inadequate’ score.

The CQC explained: “We rated urgent and emergency care inadequate in two key questions, with repeated breaches of the legal regulations.

“Concerns included unsafe patient care environments, prolonged ambulance handovers, overcrowding, and corridor-based care that compromised dignity and safety.”

They noted issues including “poor” infection prevention and control, “visible dirty equipment”, low audit compliance, inconsistent staffing levels and “critical gaps in sepsis treatment and mental health risk assessments”.

The Countess of Chester Hospital.

They continued: “Governance and leadership were not effective, with repeated failures to address known risks such as outdated equipment, and poor audit outcomes. The culture was task-focused and lacking compassion and at times unprofessional, with managers telling us addressing culture in the service was one of their top priorities.”

The CQC did note that the service demonstrated a “strong commitment to learning, improvement, and staff wellbeing”, with staff encourage to report incidents and visible executive leadership support.

They said: “The service was expanding its mental health facilities and planned to increase resuscitation capacity in the future. Safeguarding systems were generally effective, and staff showed professional curiosity in identifying risks.

“Patient confidence in staff remained high, and there were improvements in staffing allocation and agency usage. The service also engaged in regional partnerships and audits, showing a willingness to innovate and improve patient flow and care delivery.”

Jane Tomkinson OBE, Chief Executive Officer of the Countess of Chester Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said: “We are disappointed by the recent rating of our Urgent and Emergency Care services by the CQC following their unannounced inspection in February 2025. Whilst we have seen improvements, it is clear the actions taken in the last 12 months need to be enhanced to consistently deliver the experience and care our patients deserve.

“During the inspection and on receipt of the warning notice we took immediate action. Our focus remains on addressing some long-standing challenges and we are committed to supporting our teams to ensure that the actions we take lead to sustainable improvements in our services.

“We will continue to work closely with our regulators and we anticipate a further inspection in due course where the improvements will be demonstrated.”