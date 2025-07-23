A man accused of murdering a teenager has denied being the aggressor in an Ormskirk town centre clash.

Thomas Dures, aged 21, is on trial accused of murdering 19-year-old Matthew Daulby.

Matthew was stabbed in the incident and later died in hospital.

Dures, aged 21, of Whalley Drive, Aughton, denies murdering Matthew, of Lydiate, near Maghull.

Dures also denies an alternative charge of manslaughter, and unlawful wounding.

Preston Crown Court has heard that the case arose out of an incident involving two groups - one from Ormskirk, one from Maghull.

When a Maghull man was attacked in Ormskirk by Dures, his friends drove to the town in cars and sought out Dures.

Giving evidence, Dures said he was attacked by the Maghull group. He was frightened and pulled out the knife - which had been given to him by someone else - to scare off his attackers.

Matthew Daulby, 19, died after being stabbed during an altercation in Ormskirk | Lancs Police/Google

Under cross-examination by prosecuting counsel, Dures was challenged on his claim that he was surrounded and attacked by around 10 young men.

The Crown claims Dures approached the group and pulled out a knife. Matthew was stabbed in the chest in the ensuing melee.

Mr Peter Glenser KC, prosecuting, put it to Dures that he was the aggressor, catching the other group by surprise.

Dures replied: "No sir".

Mr Glenser said: "You couldn't believe your luck when they were all facing away from you?".

"No sir."

Mr Glenser told Dures that he cut Matthew twice in the face and then put the knife into his chest.

Dures denied that, and added that he was"simply defending myself."

The prosecution also claims that Dures tried to cover his tracks, discarding the knife, a bag and his coat and then getting a taxi home.

He avoided capture for 18 months.

Dures told how he travelled first to Kent, and then Austria and finally Greece.

Asked how he funded himself during this period, he said he had £14,000 in cash that he saved up.

Mr Glenser asked him why he went on the run rather than give his account of what happened to police.

Dures said: "I was scared of going to prison. There was a £10,000 bounty on my head."

The case continues.